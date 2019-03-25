UGC NET 2019: Know 5 benefits of qualifying NTA UGC NET

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 2019. Masters’ degree qualified candidates with at least 55 per cent in Humanities and Social Sciences are eligible for the exam.

Candidates can apply for UGC NET June 2019 until March 30, 2019. The fee is Rs 800 for unreserved category candidates, Rs 400 for those belonging to OBC economically weaker section (EWS), the fee is Rs 200 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD category and transgenders.

It is important to attempt UGC NET Mock Tests to prepare for this computer-based test. Paper I is of 100 marks, with 50 questions. Paper II is of 200 marks, with 100 questions. There is no negative marking.

Corrections in application form of NTA NET 2019 can be done between April 7 to 14, 2019. Those who will have applied by the deadline can download UGC NET 2019 admit card from May 15, 2019. Candidates need to log in at the official website, ntanet.nic.in in order to edit mistakes and download hall ticket.

Close to 10 lakh candidates appear in UGC NET or NTA NET exam. Only top 6 per cent of candidates can qualify it. Why is the UGC NET exam required? We find out.

To become an assistant professor. In order to be eligible to apply for assistant professor faculty positions in colleges and universities, you should qualify NET.

To get Junior Research Fellowship. Under the JRF scheme, candidates get assistance as they undertake advanced studies and research leading to MPhil and PhD. The fellowship is of Rs 25,000 pm for the initial two years.

To lead up to senior research fellowship (SRF). After the initial tenure of two years is over, fellow’s work is assessed. If work is satisfactory, then the fellow gets an extension of three years and enhanced assistance of senior research fellowship of Rs 28000 per month.

To get a job in PSU. In the recent past, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have started utilizing UGC NET score for recruitment. This year, ONGC has already announced Recruitment of Executives at E1 level through University Grant Commission-National Eligibility Test (NET) – June 2019.

To guide others. Considering that a million candidates appear in the exam, and now PSUs will also hire through it, the demand for teachers to guide these aspirants are also rising. A UGC NET qualified candidate can become a mentor in online or offline classes for NTA UGC NET aspirants.

Candidates who qualify become eligible for Assistant Professor or for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor on basis of National Eligibility Test. It is a three hours exam. First shift is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. And the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. There will not be any break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Here is wishing best of luck to all UGC NET aspirants!