UGC NET 2018 to held from December 9, check details here

UGC NET 2018: UGC NET will be held from December 9 to 23. A month after announcing the tentative date, the Union government has released the final schedule of the NET (National Eligibility Test) exam that will be conducted twice a year — once in July and then in December by the newly constituted National Testing Agency (NTA).

Along with NET, JEE (Main) will be held twice while NEET will be held once a year. The registration of UGC NET 2018 will start from September 1 and will close on September 30. The admit cards will be available for download from November 19 and the results will be released on January 10, 2019.

UGC NET 2018: New exam pattern

From this year, NTA will conduct the exam and instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

– Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

– Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

