UGC NET 2018: CBSE releases marks, check at cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018: The marks of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the marks through the official website, cbsenet.nic.in. The UGC NET exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. Those who have cleared the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam this year. From next time onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET. As per the UGC policy, 6 per cent of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. They will then be issued certificates by UGC.

UGC NET 2018 marks: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Enter Application Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In order to appear for NET, a candidate needs to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) / persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off). Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply.

