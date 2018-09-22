UGC NET 2018: Registration process to close on September 30, check new exam pattern

UGC NET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 23, 2018 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities (Image source: pixabay.com) UGC NET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 23, 2018 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities (Image source: pixabay.com)

UGC NET 2018: The online window for the National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 registration process will be closed on September 30. The admit cards will be available for download from November 19 and the results will be released on January 10, 2019. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 23, 2018 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. It is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. The candidates can pay registration fee till October 1.

UGC NET 2018: New exam pattern

From this year, NTA will conduct the exam and instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

– Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

– Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

UGC NET 2018: Criterion to apply online

Those who have obtained at least 55 per cent marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in humanities and social science, computer science and applications, electronic science etc. Those who are pursuing their master’s degree or have appeared for the same (final year) and whose result is still awaited can apply.

The candidates who can qualify for JRF will be eligible to receive fellowship of UGC under various schemes. The validity period of the offer will be three years. Candidates can appear in the subject of their post graduation only.

UGC NET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: September 1, 2018

Exam dates: December 9 to 23, 2018

Result: January 10, 2019.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates need to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability(PwD) category and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Masters degree or equivalent examination.

Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

Age limit:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF):

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit.

UGC NET: Aadhaar card not mandatory to apply online

Following queries received from the students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that Aadhaar number is only one of the types of identification and is not mandatory. The UGC-NET bulletin December, 2018 clearly provides that the candidates can also enter passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid government identity number, mentioned the official statement.

