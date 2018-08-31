UGC NET 2018: Registration begins tomorrow; exam date, syllabus and eligibility

UGC NET December 2018: The registration for the National Eligibility Test December 2018 will begin tomorrow. The registration for the National Eligibility Test December 2018 will begin tomorrow.

UGC NET December 2018: The registration for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 will start from tomorrow, September 1 and will continue till September 30. From this year, NET will be conducted twice a year, the first one from December 9 to 23, 2018, and the second examination will be conducted in the month of July, 2019. The admit cards will be available for download from November 19 and the result will be released on January 10, 2019. Except NEET, other examinations like JEE, CMAT/GPAT will be conducted twice a year.

The examination is conducted every year to fill up the post of assistant professor and junior research fellowship.

UGC NET 2018: New exam pattern

From this year, NTA will conduct the exam and instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

– Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

– Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

UGC NET 2018: Application fee

The candidates belonging to the general category have to submit an application fee of Rs 1,000. The reserve category candidates (OBC) have to submit an application fee of Rs 500, while Rs 250 for SC/ ST/ PwD/ transgender candidates.

UGC NET 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates need to obtain at least 55 per cent marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/ institutions. A relaxation of five per cent will be provided to OBC, Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in masters degree or equivalent examination.

Those who are pursuing their master’s (final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

UGC NET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: September 1, 2018

Exam dates: December 9 to 23, 2018

Result: January 10, 2019.

Age limit:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF):

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit.

Age limit increased: The age limit has been raised by 2 years. Earlier, the upper age limit for appearing for JRF was 28 years, but now, it has been increased to 30 years.

