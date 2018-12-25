UGC NET 2018: Question paper, answer sheet released, download at nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the organising body of the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2018) has released the question paper, answer sheet of the NET examination. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can get it through the official website, nta.ac.in.

“The NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of UGC NET December, 2018 will be entertained,” mentioned the official notification.

The answer keys of the UGC NET examination will be released by December 31, and the results on January 10.

“As the result is scheduled to be released by January 10, the NTA has decided to release the answer keys by December 31,” an official from NTA told indianexpress.com. The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website, nta.ac.in.

Over 1.8 lakh candidates had registered for UGC NET examination that was concluded on December 22. A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two.