CBSE UGC NET July Result 2018 LIVE Update: Online application for December examination commences from September 1

Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
UGC NET July Result 2018 Live Update: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, cbsenet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) and re-exam on July 22.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2018 6:28:14 pm
UGC NET July Result 2018 Live Update: The result of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education today at cbseresults.nic.in and cbsenet.nic.in. Earlier, the UGC NET answer keys were released on July 24 and candidates were given time till July 27 to challenge them. The exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) and re-exam on July 22. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

The candidates who qualify the UGC NET will be eligible for the junior research fellowship in the subject of their post-graduation or they are now eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor. The universities, institutions, IITs and other national organisations may select the JRF awardees for whole time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.

18:28 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
UGC NET 2018: Online application for December examination begins September 1

NTA will conduct UGC NET examinations twice from now onward. The online application process for the NET examination that will be conducted in December will be commenced on September 1.

18:05 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
CBSE UGC NET 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in)

Step 2 – On the homepage, log in with your ID

Step 3 – Enter your application number and password in the fields provided

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

17:58 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
UGC NET results 2018: Exam pattern changed, have a look

This time, the UGC introduced some changes in the examination pattern. Instead of three paers, there were two papers (Paper I and Paper II).

17:33 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
UGC NET results 2018, at a glance

Number of candidates registered: 11,48,235

Number of candidates appeared in both papers: 8,59,498

Number of candidates qualified for Assistant Professor: 55,872

Candidates qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor: 3,929.

17:24 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
CBSE UGC NET 2018: NTA to conduct examination now onward

A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam this year. From next time onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET. Apart from it, JEE Advanced, NEET will be conducted by the same organisation.

17:16 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
CBSE UGC NET 2018: When was the examination conducted

The examination was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) and re-exam on July 22. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

17:10 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
17:00 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
CBSE UGC NET July Result 2018: Websites to check results

The result of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education today . All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, cbsenet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

UGC NET July Result 2018 Live Update: A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam this year. From next time onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET. As per the UGC policy, the 6 per cent of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. They will then be issued certificates by UGC.

