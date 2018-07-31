CBSE UGC NET July Result 2018 LIVE Update: Online application for December examination commences from September 1

UGC NET July Result 2018 Live Update: The result of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education today at cbseresults.nic.in and cbsenet.nic.in. Earlier, the UGC NET answer keys were released on July 24 and candidates were given time till July 27 to challenge them. The exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) and re-exam on July 22. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.
The candidates who qualify the UGC NET will be eligible for the junior research fellowship in the subject of their post-graduation or they are now eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor. The universities, institutions, IITs and other national organisations may select the JRF awardees for whole time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.
NTA will conduct UGC NET examinations twice from now onward. The online application process for the NET examination that will be conducted in December will be commenced on September 1.
Step 1 – Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in)
Step 2 – On the homepage, log in with your ID
Step 3 – Enter your application number and password in the fields provided
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
This time, the UGC introduced some changes in the examination pattern. Instead of three paers, there were two papers (Paper I and Paper II).
Number of candidates registered: 11,48,235
Number of candidates appeared in both papers: 8,59,498
Number of candidates qualified for Assistant Professor: 55,872
Candidates qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor: 3,929.
A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam this year. From next time onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET. Apart from it, JEE Advanced, NEET will be conducted by the same organisation.
The result of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education today.