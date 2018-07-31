CBSE UGC NET July Result 2018 LIVE Update: Online application for December examination commences from September 1

UGC NET 2018 LIVE: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, cbsenet.nic.in UGC NET 2018 LIVE: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET July Result 2018 Live Update: The result of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education today at cbseresults.nic.in and cbsenet.nic.in. Earlier, the UGC NET answer keys were released on July 24 and candidates were given time till July 27 to challenge them. The exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) and re-exam on July 22. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

The candidates who qualify the UGC NET will be eligible for the junior research fellowship in the subject of their post-graduation or they are now eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor. The universities, institutions, IITs and other national organisations may select the JRF awardees for whole time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.