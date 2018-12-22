UGC NET 2018: Results to be declared on scheduled time, says DG NTA Vineet Joshi

UGC NET 2018: The candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examination can expect their results to be declared by January 10.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Vineet Joshi said: “The agency has started the evaluation process, the results will be declared on the scheduled date, January 10, 2019, as mentioned on the official website.”

“Though this is the first time NTA is conducting the examination, it is a proud moment for us that no complaints have been made,” Joshi added.

The results will be available on the official website, nta.ac.in. Over 1.8 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC NET examination this year. The exam was concluded on Saturday.

The exam was held for over two days that had two shifts to manage the candidates. A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two.

The NTA was established to make the exam system in India more ‘transparent and secure’.