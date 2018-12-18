UGC NET 2018 exam begins: Last minute reminders, important tips and tricks

UGC NET 2018: National Testing Agency has started conducting the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2018) exams from Tuesday, December 18, 2018. The examination will be conducted till December 22 in various cities across the nation.

The admit card of the NET exam is available at the official website, ntanet.nic.in, the candidates can download it through the official website till December 21, 2018.

UGC NET 2018 exams: Tips and trick before appearing for exams

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush.

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.