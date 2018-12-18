UGC NET 2018 exam starts from today, check exam pattern

UGC NET 2018: The National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2018) exam has started from Tuesday, December 18. The examination is scheduled to be conducted till December 22 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities.

The admit card of the NET exam is available at the official website, ntanet.nic.in, the candidates can download it through the official website till December 21, 2018.

UGC NET 2018: Check new exam pattern

NTA will conduct the exam of only two papers – paper 1 and paper 2, instead of three

– Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

– Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

UGC NET 2018 exams: Last minute tips and trick

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.