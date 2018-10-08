UGC NET 2018: Correction of application form begins at ntanet.nic.in, apply by October 14

UGC NET 2018: The registered candidates who wish to make necessary changes can do so till October 14 UGC NET 2018: The registered candidates who wish to make necessary changes can do so till October 14

UGC NET 2018: The online window to make necessary changes in the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) application form has been activated, the registered candidates can make necessary changes through the official website, ntanet.nic.in, by using their application number and password. The registered candidates who wish to make necessary changes can do so till October 14.

UGC NET examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 23, 2018 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. It is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. The candidates can pay registration fee till October 1.The admit cards will be available for download from November 19 and the results will be released on January 10, 2019.

UGC NET 2018: New exam pattern

From this year, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam and instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

– Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

– Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd