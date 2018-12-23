UGC NET 2018: Answer keys to be released by December 31, confirms official

UGC NET 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the organising body of the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2018), will release the answer keys of NET examinations by December 31.

“As the result is scheduled to be released by January 10, the NTA has decided to release the answer keys by December 31,” an official from NTA told indianexpress.com. The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website, nta.ac.in.

Earlier on Saturday, NTA Director Vineet Joshi confirmed that the results will be declared as per the scheduled date, January 10, 2019.

“Though this is the first time NTA is conducting the examination, it is a proud moment for us that no complaints have been made,” Joshi added. The results will be available on the official website, nta.ac.in.

Over 1.8 lakh candidates had registered for UGC NET examination that was concluded on December 22. A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two.