UGC NET 2018: Last date to challenge answer keys today at cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer keys for the UGC NET examination on Tuesday, July 24. Today is the last date to challenge the answer keys. Candidates have to log in to the official website — cbsenet.nic.in and follow the procedure to submit query and fees. They need to submit an amount of Rs 1,000 to be accepted through credit or debit card only. In case the candidates want to submit documents in support of the challenge of answer key, they need to mail it on net@cbse.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) and re-exam on July 22. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam this year. From next time onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET. As per the UGC policy, the 6 per cent of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. They will then be issued certificates by UGC.

