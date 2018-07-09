UGC NET 2018: 11.48 lakh appeared, answer keys to release next month

Aspirants coming out from GMSSS sector 10 after UGC net examination in Chandigarh on Sunday, July 8 2018. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Aspirants coming out from GMSSS sector 10 after UGC net examination in Chandigarh on Sunday, July 8 2018. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

UGC NET 2018: The CBSE conducted the 7th UGC NET examination on July 8 2018 across 91 cities in the country. The examination was conducted in 84 different subjects and a total of 11,48,235 candidates registered for it. The number is largest among the past examinations of UGC NET.

This year, there were two major changes included in the UGC NET 2018. First, there were two objective type papers (Paper -1 of general nature and Paper – 2 from the subject opted by the candidates among 84 subjects) while in earlier examinations of UGC NET there used to be three papers (Paper -1 of general nature and Paper – 2 & Paper – 3 from the subject opted by the candidates among 84 subjects).

Similarly, in the Paper – 2 containing 50 questions and Paper – 3 containing 75 questions have been merged into Paper – 2 containing 100 questions. The duration of Paper – 1 was also reduced from 1¼ hours to 1 hour and for Paper – 2 the duration was 2 hours.

Moreover, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the UGC NET.

As per the UGC policy, the 6 per cent of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by UGC.

CBSE will release the response sheets (OMR sheets) and the answer keys of all the papers on cbsenet.nic.in in August, 2018.

As per a release from the CBSE, there were 2,082 examination centres across the country. To keep strict vigil, a total of 2,864 observers and 675 Board’s officials were deputed on these centres.

