Friday, Oct 07, 2022

UGC launches UG, PG cybersecurity courses; ‘cyber jaagrookta diwas’ to be celebrated every month

These courses have been launched with the aim of raising more awareness against cyber crime and ensuring that the youth of the country is able to develop a basic understanding of cyber security.

MHA has requested all the states/UTS to observe 'cyber Jaagrookta (Awareness) Diwas (CJD)' on the first Wednesday of every month in all the schools. (Representative image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today launched cyber security and data protection programmes for undergraduate and postgraduate students as a part of the Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022 celebration.

These courses have been launched with the aim of raising more awareness against cyber crime and ensuring that the youth of the country — be it from technical or non-technical background — is able to develop a basic understanding of cyber security.

“This syllabus aims to create more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens, thereby contributing effectively to an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem,” the official statement from UGC reads.

The institutes have been given the permission to invite cyber security or computer/IT qualified faculty, or experts from the industry or subject matter experts to impart knowledge with regards to these courses.

In addition to this, MHA has requested all the states/UTS to observe ‘cyber Jaagrookta (Awareness) Diwas (CJD)’ on the first Wednesday of every month in all the schools, colleges/Universities/ Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and municipalities. The same has been instructed by the UGC to all higher education institutions. HEIs have also been instructed to appoint Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at their institutions to ensure smooth implementation of Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) for countering cyberattack and cyber terrorism.

 

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:33:31 pm
