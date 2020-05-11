UGC launches portal, helpline to address coronavirus-related issues of students

A student wearing mask in Delhi University (Express Photo) A student wearing mask in Delhi University (Express Photo)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a grievance portal, a helpline number and an email address to answer queries and grievances of students and teachers, related to problems that have been induced due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The grievance redressal portal can be accessed by logging in at ugc.ac.in/grievance/login_Home. Stakeholders can reach the dedicated helpline at 011-23236374 from 10 am to 5 pm or email for support at covid19help.ugc@gmail.com.

A UGC committee, which had suggested a new academic calendar, said all higher education institutes to set-up a COVID-19 cell for handling grievances of the students related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to the pandemic.

As per the UGC regulations, a complaint from an aggrieved student relating to a college should be addressed to the collegiate student grievance redressal committee (CSGRC). It will consist of the principal of the college as its chairperson and three senior members of the teaching faculty to be nominated by the principal, and a representative from among students of the college to be nominated by the

principal based on academic merit or excellence in sports or performance in co-curricular activities as a special invitee. The term of the members and the special invitee will be two years.

Read | Teacher training, social distancing: Here’s how Indian universities will function post-lockdown

Similarly, a departmental-level committee (DSGRC) and institute and university level committee will also be formed. Each of these committees will have to work in a time-bound manner. Recommendations, if any, need to be sent to the Vice-Chancellor of the affiliating university or head of the institute and a copy to the aggrieved student within a period of 15 days from the date of receipt of the complaint, state the norms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd