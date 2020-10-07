UGC issues fake universities list, most from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi

UGC issued fake university list. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational image)

Ahead of the college admissions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued the latest list of fake universities. A total of 24 universities have made it to the list. Most of the ‘fake’ or unrecognised universities in the recently released list are from Uttar Pradesh (UP) followed by Delhi.

Warning students, the UGC said, “A degree can be awarded, only a University established under a Central, State/Provisional Act or an institution deemed to be university”. It further said, “Students and public at large are hereby informed that presently following 24 self-styled, unrecognized institutions are functioning in contravention of UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities,” the official notice read.

Video | UGC lists this varsity as ‘fake’, director says ‘only non-affiliated’

From the Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine to the Indian Institute of Science and Engineering — several institutes having names similar to that of premium education institutes have been termed fake by the UGC. The UGC releases a list of fake institutes annually.

Check the state-wise list of fake universities across India

Delhi

Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj Delhi

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyala (Spiritual University)

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak

Kerala

St John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh

Varnaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyala, Varanasi

Mahila Gram Vidyapith/ Vishwavidyalya

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Achaltal, Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Paratpgarh

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida

Odisha

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

North Orissa University o Agriculture and Technology, Mayurbhanj

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Even as UGC had directed chief secretaries and other respected officers of the states to take appropriate actions against the fake universities, several universities also had been mentioned in the last year’s list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd