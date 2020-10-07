UGC issues fake universities list, most from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi

Ahead of the college admissions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued the latest list of fake universities. A total of 24 universities have made it to the list. Most of the ‘fake’ or unrecognised universities in the recently released list are from Uttar Pradesh (UP) followed by Delhi.
Warning students, the UGC said, “A degree can be awarded, only a University established under a Central, State/Provisional Act or an institution deemed to be university”. It further said, “Students and public at large are hereby informed that presently following 24 self-styled, unrecognized institutions are functioning in contravention of UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities,” the official notice read.
Video | UGC lists this varsity as ‘fake’, director says ‘only non-affiliated’
From the Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine to the Indian Institute of Science and Engineering — several institutes having names similar to that of premium education institutes have been termed fake by the UGC. The UGC releases a list of fake institutes annually.
Check the state-wise list of fake universities across India
Delhi
Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj Delhi
United Nations University, Delhi
Vocational University, Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyala (Spiritual University)
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak
Kerala
St John’s University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh
Varnaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyala, Varanasi
Mahila Gram Vidyapith/ Vishwavidyalya
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Achaltal, Aligarh
Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura
Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Paratpgarh
Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida
Odisha
Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela
North Orissa University o Agriculture and Technology, Mayurbhanj
Puducherry
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Andhra Pradesh
Christ New Testament Deemed University
Even as UGC had directed chief secretaries and other respected officers of the states to take appropriate actions against the fake universities, several universities also had been mentioned in the last year’s list.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.