UGC issues clarification against fake news on examination guidelines 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday called out fake news doing rounds on various platforms regarding examination guidelines.

“In view of the news circulating in print and digital media, it is clarified that UGC has not yet issued any guidelines on examination recently and the news is incorrect,” read the official announcement. The commission released an official notice regarding the clarification.

“It has come to the commission’s notice that incorrect news regarding UGC guidelines on examination has been published in some print and digital media. UGC had issued guidelines on examination and academic calendar from time to time during last year. Further, UGC notification issued on May 6 has requested the universities to keep the offline exams in abeyance during the month of May 2021,” the official notice read.

The commission on Monday had advised all higher education institutes (HEIs) to constitute COVID task force and helplines to help students and teachers amid the ongoing pandemic. The varsities have been directed to promote COVID appropriate behaviour including sanitisation, wearing masks, washing hands with soap and maintaining social distancing.

The UGC had earlier asked all higher educational institutes (HEIs) to not conduct any offline exams in May 2021. The commission had released a circular regarding the announcement on its official website. The HEIs are also advised to assess the local conditions for conducting online exams.