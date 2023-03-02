scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
UGC invites applications from universities for recognition to offer ODL, online programmes

The portal for submitting applications will open on March 15 and close on March 31. The institutes are required to submit applications at— deb.ugc.ac.in.

UGC invites application from HEIsApplications will be scrutinised by the UGC. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ File)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited fresh applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes from academic year 2023-24. The notice is available at the official website— ugc.ac.in.

The portal for submitting applications will open on March 15 and close on March 31. The institutes are required to submit applications at— deb.ugc.ac.in. Hard copy of the application should be submitted to the Distance Education Bureau, along with the original affidavit and annexure by April 15.

Also read |SATHEE: Education Minister to launch assessment platform designed by IIT Kanpur, IISc

“Eligible HEIs that have been already recognised by the UGC to offer ODL and online programmes for academic year 2023-24 may apply for recognition of additional programmes, if any,” the official notice stated.

UGC also mentioned that the applications will be scrutinised with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

The application fee is available on official website of UGC DEB— deb.ugc.ac.in. However, for some institutions, the application window will be open throughout the year, the details of the same are available on— ugc.ac.in and deb.ugc.ac.in.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 17:40 IST
