UGC invites applications for non-NET national fellowship for differently-abled, check details

Interested can apply at ugc.ac.in (Representational image) Interested can apply at ugc.ac.in (Representational image)

The applications are open for the National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD). Students who are selected through the fellowship will have to take up research on completion of which they will be awarded MPhil/PhD. As many as 200 fellows from across India will be selected. Of the total seats, 15 per cent are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained in their postgraduate exams. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ugc.ac.in till June 19. A differently-abled student pursuing MPhil/PhD and pursuing research through regular and full-time mode are also eligible for the fellowship. Candidates need to obtain a disability certificate from the medical authority to apply.

Read | No stipend since months, lockdown worsens situation: Research scholars write to PM Modi

The fellowship is payable for a period of five years maximum. A JRF fellow will get Rs 25,000 as fellowship and Rs 22,000 as contingencies for the initial two years. Thereafter the monthly fellowship will be Rs 28,00 with contingencies of Rs 45,000. Further, reader assistance of Rs 2000 and HRA will be provided each month.

Candidates will get leave for a maximum period of 30 days in a year in addition to the public holiday, maternity or paternity leave and a year-long academic leave will also be allowed for the candidates. Further, transfer of research place will also be allowed once during the entire tenure, as per the official notice by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Interested can apply at ugc.ac.in.

Recently, the minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) had announced changes in the selection criteria for PMRF. Apart from MTech and PhD candidates, it will also be extended to final year bachelor’s students in technology and science streams. Further, the GATE score requirement has also bee reducted to 650 or above. This is to ensure more number of candidates can take-up the research fellowship.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd