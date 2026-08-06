UGC identifies 32 fake universities; Centre flags misleading EdTech ads, invalid degrees

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 32 institutions as fake universities in its latest list published in February 2026, the Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The ministry was responding to a question on misleading advertisements by EdTech platforms promising 100 per cent placements, high-paying jobs and unauthorised institutional affiliations, as well as complaints related to fake universities, invalid degrees and unaccredited foreign tie-ups.

Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar said the UGC had noticed some EdTech companies advertising degree and diploma programmes in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes in association with universities and institutions recognised or entitled by the regulator.

In a public notice, the UGC has clarified that such franchisee arrangements are not permissible and that programmes or degrees offered through such arrangements do not have UGC recognition. Action will be initiated against defaulting EdTech companies and higher educational institutions under applicable laws, rules and regulations, the minister said.

The UGC has also advised students and other stakeholders to verify the recognition or entitlement status of programmes on the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) website before enrolling in any course.

In cases where the UGC receives a complaint about an unauthorised institution offering degree programmes, it issues a notice to the institution stating that it is not authorised to award degrees and seeks an explanation. If the response is found unsatisfactory, the institution is included in the UGC’s list of fake universities.

To curb fake universities and unauthorised institutions, the UGC established its Anti-Malpractice Cell (AMPC) on May 30, 1996. The cell deals with matters related to fake or unrecognised universities and institutes offering programmes or awarding degrees in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

The UGC also issues show-cause and warning notices to unauthorised institutes, periodically publishes state-wise lists of fake universities and releases public notices through its website and social media platforms to create awareness among students, parents and other stakeholders.

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The commission has further requested state governments and Union Territories to take appropriate action against fake universities and institutions operating in their jurisdictions and to lodge FIRs wherever necessary.

The latest list of fake universities is available on the UGC website. Students have been advised to verify the credentials and recognition status of higher education institutions through the official UGC website before taking admission.

Delhi

University Name All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi. United Nations University, Delhi Vocational University, Delhi ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008 Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033 Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085 World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura, New Delhi-110034 Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, Ist Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur

Haryana

University’s Name Magic & Art University, Faridabad Rajasthan University’s Name Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

Uttar Pradesh

University Name Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105 Mahamaya Technical University, PO – Maharishi Nagar, Sector 110, Noida – 201304

Jharkhand

University’s Name Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Andhra Pradesh

University Name Christ New Testament Deemed University, Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016

Arunachal Pradesh

University Name Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

West Bengal

University Name Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road

Maharashtra

University Name Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Puducherry