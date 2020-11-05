UGC releases guidelines for phased reopening of higher education institutions

Check UGC guidelines on opening of colleges. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday released guidelines advising higher education institutions, outside containment zones, to reopen in phases, starting first with research, masters and final-year undergraduate students. However, the number of students attending classes on campus, at a given time, should not be more than half the total student strength, the guidelines state.

READ | As colleges prep to reopen, some campuses to act as isolated spaces, many to offer COVID scholarships

Higher institutions and schools across the country are closed since March 16, on the orders of the union government, to break the chains of COVID19 transmission. Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed state governments to decide on phased reopening after October 15. The Punjab government, for instance, has announced the reopening of universities and colleges after Diwali, from November 16.

ALSO READ | School reopening: How, which classes, Centre leaves it to states

Aside from standard precautions of regular disinfection of premises and screening of teachers and students on campus, the higher education regulator has also suggested institutions extend teaching hours and follow a six-day schedule to accommodate students in batches and ensure social distancing. Wearing a mask is mandatory for all teachers and staff on campus. Attendance for students will be voluntary. Universities have been asked to continue online classes for students who wish to study remotely.

Explained: How and when will schools reopen? What will change for students?

Residential campuses will be allowed to operate hostels “where it is necessary”, but sharing of rooms has been forbidden. “Symptomatic students should not be permitted to stay in the hostels under any circumstances,” the guidelines state.

Also in Explained | Schools in Delhi will not open before October 31, here is why

“Isolation facilities for symptomatic persons and quarantine facilities for those who were in contact with the positively tested persons should be there on campus or a tie-up may be made in advance with some Government hospital or approved premises or as advised by the local authorities so that, in case of necessity, prompt action may be taken. Proper arrangement of safety, health, food, water etc. should be ensured for those in quarantine and isolation facilities,” the guidelines also state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd