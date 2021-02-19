UGC frames draft regulations for dual, twinning, joint degrees with foreign varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited views from stakeholders on the draft regulations on “an academic collaboration between Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer a joint degree, dual degree, and twinning programmes”. The stakeholders can send their suggestions till March 5 at ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

UGC in an official notice states, “Budget announcement of 2021 proposed regulatory mechanism to permit dual degrees, joint degrees and twinning arrangements”. This is also in line with the NEP 2020 which seeks more collaborations between institutes internationally.

“Accordingly, UGC constituted a Committee to frame enabling Regulations in these regards. The draft UGC (Academic collaboration between Indian and foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer Joint Degree, Dual Degree and Twinning Programme) Regulations, 2O21 are hereby placed in the public domain,” it added.

Read | No field visits, regular counselling, online classes: What UGC says about reopening colleges

As per the draft guidelines, Indian higher education institutes in the top 100 in University category of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or institutions of eminence can collaborate wth top 500 institutes in THE or QS World University ranking.

“If an Indian higher education institution issues an advertisement that it is offering a degree/diploma from a foreign higher education institution and if such collaboration does not have the approval of the Commission, the Commission shall conduct a preliminary inquiry and on completion of its inquiry, the commission shall initiate appropriate penal action against the Indian Higher Education Institution,” states the draft guidelines