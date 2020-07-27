Supreme Court likely to hear plea against UGC’s guidelines on final year exams today

UGC campus (file photo) UGC campus (file photo)

The Supreme Court is today expected to put an end to the long debate around the term-end exams to be held across the country. A petition filed is up for hearing in the apex court by a group of students, including a COVID positive student, demanding cancellation of final exams as they claim it is against the “right to life”. However, as per the revised guidelines of the UGC, universities should hold the term-end exams by September-end. Out of the 755 universities across India, 366 are planning to hold exams in August or September, as per the UGC.

Since the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released its revised guidelines making it compulsory to hold final year exams, the decision has been widely criticised. While students and academicians across India have been demanding mass promotion based on internal assessment, UGC has maintained its stance. While addressing the Bombay High court, the UGC had said, “The decision to cancel final year exams would directly affect the standards of higher education in India.”

The former UGC chief, state chief ministers including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee among others have written letters demanding cancellation of exams. UGC in its defence has said that universities have the freedom to choose the mode of exam – it can be physical, online or even blended.

Seeking details from the UGC on the type of exam, the Delhi High Court judge had orally observed. “It is completely impractical to have timed examinations. We live in the heart of Delhi and there was no electricity or connectivity for hours due to the rain. You have to adopt a method for exams which is practical.”

Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had in a series of tweets emphasised the importance of exams. Pokhriyal wrote, “In any education model, assessment is one of the most important milestones. Performance in exams gives students self-confidence and satisfaction.”

He, however, also said that special exams should be held for students who might not be able to appear for exams by September.

A letter written by the former UGC chief had read, “Those who argue that cancelling exams will devalue degrees must explain how holding a farcical ‘virtual’ exam that lacks the basic features of the real thing will enhance their value.”

“Protect the integrity of the examination by refusing to abandon its two most basic features – impartiality, or equal treatment of all examinees; and close supervision to prevent cheating,” read the letter.

