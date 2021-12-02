UGC extends submission deadline for MPhil, PhD thesis till June 2022

The University Grants Commission has granted an extension to MPhil and PhD scholars for submission of thesis. The submission deadline has been extended till June 30 next year, according to officials.

“Keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond December 31 till June 30, 2022, for submission of the thesis by MPhil and PhD students may be granted by the universities. It is also notified that the extension for submission of thesis till June, shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of the thesis is on or before June 30,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in an official notice.

“Extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only,” he added.

Earlier, the commission had extended the submission deadline till December 2021, but now the research scholars have another six months to submit their thesis. “It is also notified that the extension for submission of MPhil/PhD thesis till June 2022 shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of the thesis is on or before June 30, 2022,” it has added.