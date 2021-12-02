scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 02, 2021
MUST READ

UGC extends submission deadline for MPhil, PhD thesis till June 2022

The submission deadline has been extended till June 30 next year, according to officials.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 2, 2021 1:35:01 pm
University Grants Commissions, UGC India, ugc admissions guidelines 2021the extension for submission of M.Phil./Ph.D. thesis till June, 2022 shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of M.Phil./ Ph.D. thesis is on or before 30 June 2022. File.

The University Grants Commission has granted an extension to MPhil and PhD scholars for submission of thesis. The submission deadline has been extended till June 30 next year, according to officials.

“Keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond December 31 till June 30, 2022, for submission of the thesis by MPhil and PhD students may be granted by the universities. It is also notified that the extension for submission of thesis till June, shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of the thesis is on or before June 30,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in an official notice. 

Read |Roll out common entrance exam from 2022-23: UGC to Central universities

“Extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only,” he added.

Earlier, the commission had extended the submission deadline till December 2021, but now the research scholars have another six months to submit their thesis. “It is also notified that the extension for submission of MPhil/PhD thesis till June 2022 shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of the thesis is on or before June 30, 2022,” it has added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 02: Latest News

Advertisement