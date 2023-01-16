UGC extends deadline to submit feedback on foreign universities campuses in India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today extended the last date to receive feedback on draft of University Grants Commission on setting up campuses of foreign universities in India.

On January 5, the UGC had issued a notice seeking comments from the stakeholders on the draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023. The deadline for the same has now been extended to February 3, 2023.

This decision was taken after the Commission received requests from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/ suggestions/ feedback on the draft. Stakeholders now have time till February 3 to mail their feedback and suggestions at ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

In the beginning of the new year, UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar had announced guidelines for foreign universities setting up campuses in India. As per the guidelines, all foreign universities that wish to set up their campus in India will be allowed to do so only after getting approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Additionally, they will be given an approval for a period of 10 years only. These universities will either have to be in the top 500 to apply or will have to be “highly reputed” in their respective countries (if the varsity does not participate in global rankings). If their ranking is between 500 and 100, but the subject-wise ranking is higher than overall, then in such cases, the institutions will be permitted to set up their campuses only for those ranked subjects.

Also, all the foreign universities that open their branches in India will be allowed to conduct offline classes only, i.e. foreign universities can offer only full-time programmes in physical mode.