UGC extends application deadline for scholarships

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the timelines for online applications for government scholarships. Those who have not applied for a scholarship or its renewal for academic year 2020-21, can now do so till January 20. The last date to verification of application by institutions of students including re-submission of defective applications is February 5, the UGC said in an official notice.

The portal has been open since September 1. The scholarships for which the applications are still open include, Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child (SGC), PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder candidate (URH), Ishan Uday Special scheme for North Eastern Region (NER), PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates (PGSPROF).

Read | Now, advanced programming course from IIT-Madras for students, working professionals

“The students are advised to submit their online applications well in time so that their institutions are able to verify applications within the prescribed timelines,” UGC said in an official notice.

The guidelines of each scheme may be accessed at the ‘National Scholarship Portal’. The students who are eligible and are admitted in the recognised institutions, as per the guidelines, may submit their applications through the National Scholarship Portal on its website – scholarships.gov.in.

Recently, the UGC had also extended the last date for submission of thesis for the final-term MPhil and PhD students. Now, students who were given time till December 31 can submit their thesis till June 30, 2021.