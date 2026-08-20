UGC equity regulations 2026 under reconsideration: Centre to SC

The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the 2026 University Grants Commission equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses are under reconsideration.

On January 29, the apex court had directed that the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, be kept in abeyance. The matter came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

“This is the UGC regulation matter. It is under reconsideration,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench.

The bench asked the UGC to file a comprehensive counter affidavit within four weeks. It said petitioners may file rejoinder, if any, within two weeks thereafter.