Treat CBSE’s Applied Maths at par with Maths for UG admission in humanities, commerce: UGC to varsities

The University Grants Commission on Thursday released an advisory stating that the Applied Mathematics course offered by CBSE in classes 11 and 12 may be considered at par with Mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission in courses of humanities and commerce, other than pure sciences.

The commission further urged the higher education institutions to take appropriate action for recognition of this new subject for the purpose of admission of students in degree programs.

Applied mathematics subject involves 80 per cent marks for theory and 20 per cent marks for practical work in the board examination. This subject is offered under the academic stream and has curriculum specifications that are compatible with the other major subjects. This subject is a regular academic subject.

CBSE had earlier addressed a letter to UGC stating that some universities make it mandatory for the students to offer Mathematics at the senior secondary level to take admission in undergraduate courses in Economics, Commerce, and Social Sciences, etc.

“ln view of this, you are requested to consider the new Applied Mathematics course at par with the existing Mathematics course of CBSE for admission to higher studies in courses other than engineering, mathematics and physical sciences.” the letter read.