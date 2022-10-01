scorecardresearch
UGC directs varsities to make statutory changes to facilitate students pursuing two degrees simultaneously

According to the UGC guidelines, students can now pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.

The UGC had in April approved the proposal allowing students to pursue two full-time degrees together. The guidelines for it were notified on Friday.(Representational File Photo)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday asked all universities to make statutory changes to allow students to pursue two academic degrees simultaneously in physical mode.

The UGC had in April approved the proposal allowing students to pursue two full-time degrees together. The guidelines for it were notified on Friday.

“All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were requested to devise mechanisms through its statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. It is once again requested that in the larger interest of the students, implementation of the said scheme may kindly be ensured and expedited, if not done so far,” the UGC wrote in a letter to universities.

According to the UGC guidelines, students can now pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme. It is not applicable for PhD programmes.

“The objective of allowing a student to pursue two degrees simultaneously stem from recognising, identifying, and fostering the unique capabilities of each student, no hard separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extracurricular activities, between vocational and academic streams, etc. and enabling an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, ethical and constitutional values…,” the guidelines stated.

The guidelines shall come into effect from the date of their notification by the UGC, which is September 30, 2022 and students can’t claim any retrospective benefit.

“Degree or diploma programmes under ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognised by UGC, Statutory Council and Government of India for running such programmes.

“Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable,” it said. 

