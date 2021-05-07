UGC directs universities to not conduct offline exams in May 2021

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its latest announcement has asked all higher educational institutes (HEIs) to not conduct any offline exams in May 2021.

The commission released a circular regarding the announcement on its official website. The HEIs are also advised to assess the local conditions for conducting online exams.

“Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that higher educational institutes may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021 to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also to provide much-needed relief to the students, faculty and staff who are presently occupied in fighting COVID-19 in one way or other,” the notice read.

The situation may be reviewed by the HEIs next month for taking appropriate decision regarding exams.

“However, for the conduct of online examinations, HEIs may decide suitably after assessing local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories/guidelines/directions issued by the central/state government, Ministry of Education or UGC from time to time to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety and health of all stakeholders,” the notice added.