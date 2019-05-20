UGC delays funds, two varsities break short-term deposits

Two of the three central universities in the capital had to break their short-term deposits before maturity last year, in order to bear their expenses, including paying salaries of their employees, due to delay of grants from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Information received by The Indian Express, under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, has revealed that both Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia encashed their deposits, with the former encashing Rs 795 lakh.

In response to the RTI application, JNU’s Deputy Registrar (Finance) Gagandeep Singh said, “Due to non-receipt of grant in time from UGC, the University encashed TDRS (Term Deposit Resource Scheme) amounting to Rs 795 lakh on December 7, 2018, before maturity to make essential payments vis-a-vis electricity/water/medical charges/fellowship etc. as well as salary of employees of the university.”

Jamia too, in its RTI response, said it had broken its short-term deposit but did not reveal how much money was withdrawn.

“Due to late release of UGC grants, some of the Short-Term Deposit transferred to Revenue A/c (account) to pay salaries of the staff etc. (sic),” it said.

Jamia Teachers’ Association Secretary Majid Jamil also said teachers had been informed by the administration that the university had broken deposits. “At least two-three times in the last year, we were told that the university has not got funds from the UGC and they have had to break their deposits,” he said.

An RTI was also filed with Delhi University regarding the same, asking them if and when they had to break their fixed deposit to pay for teachers’ salary and to specify the amount.

DU, however, replied, “University of Delhi is fully funded by the University Grants Commission and expenditures related to salaries (faculty staff and non-faculty staff) are made out of grant received from UGC.”

Asked about the delay in giving funds to two central universities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “Most of the time, salaries or allowances to be paid by the UGC are given on time. But…once or twice last year, funds were slightly delayed from MHRD…”

“Although this should not happen, universities have funds from other schemes or research and capital grants…,” he said.

Jain said he did not know the exact reason behind the delay at the MHRD’s end, but said it could only be a procedural or a technical one.