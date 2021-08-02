UGC declared 24 universities fake, highest from UP: Education minister

Uttar Pradesh has the highest eight such fake universities (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In response to the question asked in the Lok Sabha question hour today whether the government has taken note that many fake/non-recognised universities are running in the country, the education minister informed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 “self-styled” institutes fake and found two more in violation of norms.

Based on the complaints received from the students, parents, general public, and also through electronic print media, University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 self-styled institutes as fake universities.

Besides, two more institutes namely Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP and Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Qutub Enclave, New Delhi are also found functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956. The state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC’s website http://www.ugc.ac.in.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest eight such fake universities — Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi; Mahila Gram Vidyapith, Allahabad; Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh; Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura; Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh and Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida.

Delhi has seven such fake universities — Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Informing the house on the steps taking by the UGC against the fake or non-recognised universities, Pradhan said, “the UGC issues public notices about the list of fake universities/institutes in national Hindi and English newspapers.”

He said, “The commission writes letters to state chief secretaries, Education secretaries and principal secretaries to take action against such universities located in their jurisdiction”. “Show cause and warning notices are issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees when any self-styled institution is found or noticed functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.”

