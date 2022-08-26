UGC declares 21 universities fake, highest number from Delhi

The state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC’s website ugc.ac.in. (File image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today declared 24 “self-styled” instituttions fake and found two more in violation of norms. The state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC’s website ugc.ac.in.

Delhi has the highest eight such fake universities — All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd. Dar;,aganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, . ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution ofScience and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employmen, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh has seven such fake universities — candhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash chandra Bose Univirsity (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha parishad.

Apart from these, universities from Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are also listed.

“Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” the official document reads.