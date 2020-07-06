UGC decides against scrapping exams for graduating students

UGC decided to advise universities and colleges to conduct final semester exams by September-end UGC decided to advise universities and colleges to conduct final semester exams by September-end

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will not recommend cancellation of the final semester (or final-year) examination, the higher education regulator decided in a meeting held Monday.

Universities and colleges will be advised to assess the graduating batch through an examination conducted in either online or offline or blended mode. The regulator also decided to tweak its indicative alternate calendar and advise institutions to hold exams for them by September-end.

The UGC had first released an indicative academic calendar for higher education institutions on April 29 in which it had prescribed that universities conduct their final-year or terminal semester examination from July 1 to July 15 and declare their results end of the month.

“For students who cannot appear for the final semester or final year exam, the universities will hold a special exam after September. And those who could not pass the exam will also be allowed to improve,” said an officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The UGC will soon issue revised guidelines to this effect.

The regulator held a meeting on Monday to revisit its indicative alternate calendar at the behest of the HRD Ministry. On June 24, the government had asked the UGC to reconsider its “Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in View of COVID-19 Pandemic and Subsequent Lockdown” in the wake of rising COVID19 cases in the country.

Since the guidelines were based on the recommendations of a committee headed by Haryana Central University vice-chancellor RC Kuhad, the higher education regulator referred HRD Ministry’s request back to the panel for review. Monday’s decisions were also based on Kuhad committee’s suggestions.

UGC’s revised guidelines are likely to have an impact on examination schedules across the country, especially in states like Gujarat and Karnataka that were waiting for the regulator’s stand on the issue. However, it’s not clear whether states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh will now revisit their decision to cancel all exams in higher education.

