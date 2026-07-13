CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; exam on July 17, 18

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

The admit card contains details such as the examination centre, reporting time, shift timing and important exam-day instructions.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17 and 18. On July 17, the Life Sciences paper will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while Mathematical Sciences will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 18, Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences will be held in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, while Physical Sciences will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.