UGC to review action-taken report submitted by 10 central universities

A four-member committee has been set-up by the University Grant Commission (UGC) to study the action-taken reports submitted by 10 government universities. These reports were official replied to earlier audits conducted by the UGC in 10 central universities including the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Central University of Rajasthan, Tripura University and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The UGC had set up five committees on April 25 to conduct an “academic, research, financial and infrastructure audit” of these varsities.

The audit committees had also suggested that AMU should drop the word ‘Muslim’ from its name. In an official response, AMU had rebuked the action and called the UGC’s proposition “preposterous” for ignoring the institution’s long history and unique character.

The new committee set-up by UGC will now look into the reports submitted by the universities stating the actions they have taken (action-taken report) on the auditing committee’s suggestions. Headed by Sushma Yadav, member UGC and vice chancellor of BPS Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana, the committee will study the reports and decide the future course of action in December, according to the official UGC circular.

According to reports, the new committee has already had a meeting on the issue. Other members of the committee include Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, VC Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Neeraj Tripathi, registrar BHU, Joint Secretary UGC.