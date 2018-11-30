UGC tells colleges to hold exam on women’s rights laws, toppers to get cash prize

Consequent to instructions issued by the National Commission for Women (NCW), the University Grants Commission (UGC) Thursday asked all universities and colleges to conduct a test based on legal rights of women to generate awareness among them and ensure that they are conversant with pertinent laws.

The apex funding body for the universities took the decision to direct the institutions acting on NCW’s letter, issued in August this year, asking colleges to hold an examination between September 1 and December 31 on laws related to women’s rights.

The top prize for the test has been decided to be Rs 2,000. The second runner-up will be Rs 1,500 and subsequently there will be five prizes of Rs 1,000 each, to be given to each college. Apart from the prize money, the NCW will bear additional expenses worth Rs 20,000 for each college likely to be incurred for paper setting, invigilation, refreshments, etc.

All colleges will be free to prepare their own question paper carrying 75 questions and multiple choices for answers. The questions may be based on the Constitution of India, its Preamble, Fundamental Rights, NCW Act, 1990, Minimum Wages Act, 1948, Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and several other acts related to harassment of women and minorities, the NCW said.