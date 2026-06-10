UGC clears three foreign universities to begin intake process in Mumbai, Bengaluru campuses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved three foreign universities to begin operations in India, allowing them to start admissions for their first student batches.

The approvals have been issued to the University of York and the University of Bristol for their campuses in Mumbai, and to UNSW Sydney for its campus in Bengaluru. The move comes under the UGC regulations that allow foreign higher education institutions to establish campuses in India, under NEP’s “internationalisation” proposal.

The announcements were made on June 9 at an event in New Delhi, with the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan present during the handing over of approvals. Other attendees included University of York Vice-Chancellor Charlie Jeffery, University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus Director Michelle Jones, UGC Chairman and Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron and British Council India Director Alison Barrett.