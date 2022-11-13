UGC changes PhD requirements, DU Admissions 2022, NEET counselling and more — Education news this week

A lot has happened in the education sector in the week gone by. The Supreme Court gave several order regarding NEET PG counselling, EWS quota and asked the Centre about the status of Ukraine-returned students. The UGC scrapped the mandatory rule for getting research paper published in peer-reviewed journals and a lot more. Check the latest happenings from this week.

EWS

IIT Delhi Dean (Planning) PV Rao in a press conference said that the institution has received funds partly. The EWS bill was introduced in January 2019, it set aside a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections. The Centre approved over 2.14 lakh additional seats in 158 centrally funded institutions at a cost of Rs 4,315 crore.

The UGC also issued instructions to all central universities, colleges and deemed-to-be universities “whose maintenance expenditure is met by the UGC” for implementation and compliance of the newly-introduced quota policy. The total allocation, Rs 1,000 crore was earmarked for the 23 IITs.

Private higher education institutions (HEIs) said that any move to mandate EWS reservation in their admission process will be met with resistance.

UGC

The University Grants Commission has scrapped the mandatory requirement of getting research papers published in peer-reviewed journals before the final submission of a PhD thesis.

Till now, it was mandatory for MPhil scholars to present at least one research paper in a conference or seminar while PhD scholars had to publish at least one research paper in a refereed journal and make two paper presentations in conferences or seminars before the submission of their thesis for adjudication.

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said with this new move, they have recognised that the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach is not desirable.

The proposed Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), which will subsume the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), is likely to have extensive penal powers. The government is considering authorising it to impose fines of up to Rs 5 crore and also proceed against the heads of institutions who have been found to have committed violations.

Meanwhile, the UGC has transferred three fellowship schemes to their concerned ministries, the fellowships are:-

–National Fellowship for SC (NFSC) to Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

–National Fellowship for OBC (NFOBC) to Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

–Maulana Azad National Fellowship to Ministry of Minority Affairs

Delhi University

The Delhi University released the schedule for admissions for the third round of CSAS. The admissions for the third round of CSAS will begin from 5 pm today. Candidates will have time to lock their choices from November 14 at 10 am till 4:59 pm of November 15. Verification and approval of application will take place from November 14 till 4:59 pm of November 16.

Also, the University released the third cut-off list under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB).

The National Testing Agency released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) answer key 2022 along with question papers and response sheets.

Delhi University Faculty of Law invited grievances from the students over the discrepancies in marks of semester 2,4 and 6 exams.

NEET PG

All states and union territories were ordered by the Supreme Court to complete the round 2 of NEET PG counselling by 6 pm of November 16. The court further ordered that the authorities will have to submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee. The court further added that the counselling for mop-up round shall be carried by competent authority after the completion of round 2 of counselling.

The MCC also extended the date to register and pay the fees for the mop-up round of NEET PG 2022 to November 13. The aspirants will be able to register till 11 am of November 13, and pay the fees till 3 pm of the same day.

Meanwhile, the NEET PG schedules for April-May next year could be the last such exam for PG medical courses. It is likely to be removed by the National Exit Test said authorities.

NEET UG

The round 2 of NEET UG counselling has begun. The fresh registration and payment window was open till today. The RESET registration option has cl0sed now. The candidates can fill their choices till 4:55 pm of November 13. They can lock their choices till 5 pm of the same day.

MCC also released a list of new seats that have been added in round 2 UG counselling of MBBS courses.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh issued the schedule for round 2 of counselling for UP NEET UG 2022. The online registration will go on till November 14, till 2 pm. Students can deposit their security from today till November 15. The tentative date for the declaration of merit list is November 14.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will announce the revised state merit list for the second round of counselling on November 14 at 5 pm.

WBTET

After eight years, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) released the marks of candidates who qualified the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) 2014. The marks were declared after the High Court ordered the board to do so. The result notice also stated that reserved category candidates who secured 82 marks or more have also been declared as TET qualified.

NIRF

Applications for the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2023 are open till November 18. This year NIRF has added one more category– Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

Study Abroad

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to provide details of medical students from Ukraine who availed its academic mobility programme under which they could complete their courses in universities or colleges of other countries.

Meanwhile, Russia has said that it is ready to welcome Indian students who returned from Ukraine mid-degree can now complete their education in Russia instead.