UGC advises varsites, colleges to celebrate World Environment Day 2021 online

The Union Grants Commission (UGC). directed all the universities/colleges to celebrate this year’s World Environment Day online due to the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the letter, “The ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic underlines the need to identify, devise and adopt sustainable development models which foster greater care for the environment towards the creation of healthier and happier communities.”

Emphasising the importance of sustainable development and taking care of the environment, UGC in its letter, advised all the universities and colleges to conduct online events to celebrate the day tomorrow. It says, “To observe the World Environment Day on 5 June 2021, the Universities and colleges may organise online programs in the form of quizzes, essay writing, webinars, etc. to create awareness about the theme of UN Decade and other significant issues related to environment and sustainable living and share the details on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC”

Amid the ongoing pandemic, due to which it has become more important to adopt environment-friendly habits, UGC has come up with a new Framework for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Campus Development in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), called SATAT.

As mentioned in the letter, “The framework helps HEIs to devise their own strategies that focus on efficient use of energy and water, minimizing waste generation and pollution and also economic efficiency. The diversity of the framework will help institutions devise and implement strategies most suitable for their geographical locations.”

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the UN is also going to announce 2021-2030 as the decade on Ecosystem Restoration with the slogan “Reimagine, Recreate, Restore”. This initiative of the UN aims to prevent, halt and reverse the ecosystem degradation on every continent and in every ocean.