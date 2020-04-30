UGC calendar 2020: Here’s how Indian universities will function post-lockdown

UGC made several suggestions to upgrade Indian varsities (Representational image) UGC made several suggestions to upgrade Indian varsities (Representational image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released fresh guidelines on how universities and colleges will function after the lockdown ends. As per the commission, digital learning, faculty training and social distancing are going to be the core areas. The colleges will open from August for enrolled students and for the new batch, admissions will begin in August and classes by September.

The universities, when functional after the lockdown, will follow a six days a week pattern, as per the recommendations of the UGC panel. Social distancing will be practiced and for laboratory or practical experiments, students will be allowed to work through virtual laboratories.

Read | Conduct common entrance exams for college admissions: UGC Panel

Here are some other suggestions by the UGC:

— The universities and colleges have been advised to hold their final year or terminal semester examination from July 1 to July 15. They can declare their results at the end of the month.

— For second and third year students, the varsity can conduct exams from July 16-30 and announce results by August 14.

— Universities have also been asked to use innovative modes of examinations and assessments. The duration of exams will be reduced from three hours to two hours. This might be a one-time move.

— The universities have developed virtual classroom and video conferencing facility and all teaching staff should be trained with the use of technology. Further, all the content of universities will be uploaded in digital form on its official website to be accessed anytime, as per the guidelines of the UGC panel.

— Faculty would be thoroughly trained in information communication technology (ICT) skills as well as online teaching tools. Teachers will be asked to publish 25 per cent of the syllabus through online teaching and the rest through face to face traditional classrooms.

— The UGC also suggested universities to devise a proforma to record the travel/ stay history of the staff and students for the period when they were away from the university due to lockdown.

— Every university will establish a COVID-19 cell for handling student grievances related to exams and academic activities during the coronavirus pandemic. The UGC has also announced to establish a helpline for monitoring student grievances in this regard. Among other immediate measures, attendance will be granted to all students for this period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd