UGC asks varsities to observe December 7 as Armed Forces Flag Day

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all the universities across the country to observe December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day to commemorate the “supreme sacrifices” made by the country’s soldiers during conflicts.

In a letter sent to the heads of such institutions, the commission has asked them to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our valiant armed forces personnel for protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of “our country and securing our lives against the threats of insurgency and terrorism” and against natural calamities.

The commission also directed the varsities to organise functions or hold talks in the colleges or institutes to generate awareness on the issue among the students.

Since 1949, the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country. It is an important occasion to remind the nation of its obligation to look after veterans, disabled soldiers, war widows and dependents of those who have sacrificed their lives for the safety, honour and Integrity of the motherland.