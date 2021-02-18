UGC asks varsities to encourage students to take ‘cow science’ exam

The exam is scheduled to be held online on February 25.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities to “encourage” students to enrol for the Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Exam slated to be held later this month.

In a letter to the vice-chancellors of all universities, UGC Secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said, “I write this to request you, to give wide publicity to this initiative and encourage students to enroll/register themselves for this examination.”

He also asked universities to inform colleges affiliated to them about the exam.

The letter comes days ahead of the exam, scheduled to be held online on February 25. The nationwide exam is being conducted by Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, an agency established for protection of cows under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. It will be conducted in four categories – primary level (up to Class 8), secondary level (Class 9 to 12), college level (after Class 12) and for general public.

Apart from English and Hindi, the exam will be conducted in 10 regional languages — Gujarati, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu and Odia.

Earlier, the Aayog had uploaded a 54-page “reference material” for those who want to appear in the exam. The material described cow dung as “antiseptic”, “tooth polish” and having “anti-radioactive” properties.

The document, which went viral soon after it was uploaded, is no longer available on the Aayog’s website.

On January 5, the Aayog had announced its plan to conduct a nationwide online examination on cow science to “infuse curiosity” among people about the importance of cows, and to “sensitise and educate” them.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had said, “Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates…”