UGC urges students to perform Surya Namaskar as part of Republic Day celebrations

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged the students to practice ‘Surya Namaskar’ on the occasion of India’s Republic Day. To celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, UGC has asked higher education institutions across the country to participate in this mass programme, which is a part of central government’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

This event was planned by the National Yogasana Sport Federation (NYSF) which will run in nearly 30,000 higher education institutions across the country and will involve more than 300,000 students. The programme will continue till February 7.

“To commemorate the Amrit Mohostav, the federation decided to run a project of 750 million Surya Namaskar in 30 states, involving 30000 institutes and 3 lakh students, from January 1 to February 7 and performing musical Surya Namaskar in front of Tricolour on January 26… all the higher education institutions and affiliated colleges are requested to participate in the event,” the commission said in a notification,” the official notification reads

Through this event, UGC is hoping to ensure 75 crore Surya Namaskars in 30,000 institutes around the country.

In another notification, UGC also released a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for celebrating Republic Day in colleges. Officials have advised playing quiz, plays, debates and group projects on themes related to freedom fighters, victories of India’s armed forces, gallantry awards and such more.

“All higher education institutions and their affiliated colleges are requested to follow SOPs as formulated by the ministry of defence in order to inculcate our best practices all across the nation while celebrating the forthcoming Republic Day celebration and thereafter,” the commission said.