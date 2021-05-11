UGC asks higher education institutes to create COVID task force and helplines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday advised all higher education institutes (HEIs) to constitute COVID task force and helplines to help students and teachers amid the ongoing pandemic. The varsities have been directed to promote COVID appropriate behaviour including sanitisation, wearing masks, washing hands with soap and maintaining social distancing.

The commission asked the HEIs to remain sensitive amid the unprecedented situation caused by COVID-19. “Some of the measures to be undertaken by all HEIs in the present times include – arranging for counsellors and mentors for mental health, psychosocial support and well-being of stakeholders, encouraging stakeholders to participate in vaccination drives,” read the official notice.

Read | UGC directs universities to not conduct offline exams in May 2021

The HEIs are also advised to create teams of well-informed trained volunteers in life-skills including NSS, NCC for extending held and support.

“To overcome this crisis, all the stakeholders of HEIs such as students, teachers, staff, officers and others including their family members, need to work collectively by addressing the numerous challenges in terms of physical and mental health, safety and overall well-being,” the notice said.

The UGC had earlier asked all higher educational institutes (HEIs) to not conduct any offline exams in May 2021. The commission had released a circular regarding the announcement on its official website. The HEIs are also advised to assess the local conditions for conducting online exams.