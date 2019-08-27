UGC asks faculty, students to walk 10,000 steps each as PM Modi will launch ‘Fit India’ movement

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to announce the Fit India Movement on August 29, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to take fitness step where every person has to attempt walking 10,000 steps each on the day and “and follow it up in daily routine”. The commission has also directed the institutions to hold a screening of the live telecast of the launch event and ensure students, staff and faculty attend the same.

Advertising

Short video clips of activities held in the campuses are said to be sent to the UGC. The institutes are also asked to prepare and implement an institute fitness plan, incorporate sports, exercise, physical activities for fitness into the daily routine for everybody, as per the latest circular released by the UGC.

In video| How UGC’s fake university function, claims 100% placement

The Vice-Chancellors and principals have been directed to upload their respective fitness action plan on the official website and campus notice board within a month. The same has to be uploaded on the UGC’s fitness movement portal. The portal (ugc.ac.in/uamp/), however, is yet to go live.

Advertising

The commission, in an official notice, said, “Universities and affiliated colleges can make well-meaning efforts for the health and well-being of their students, teachers, staff and officials to achieve physical fitness, mental strength and emotional equanimity.”

During his latest Mann Ki Baat – a radio address by the PM – Modi asked people to take part in ‘Fit India Movement’ which is being organised to celebrate the upcoming ‘National Sports Day’ on August 29.