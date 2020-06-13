UGC asks colleges, varsities to conduct COVID-19 study in neighbouring villages

Colleges to make a research team (Representational image) Colleges to make a research team (Representational image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutes across India including colleges, universities, etc to conduct research-based study related to coronavirus. In a recent circular by the commission, it has directed vice-chancellors of universities and principals of their affiliated colleges to adopt 5-6 adjoining villages and conduct a relevant study in the area.

The focus of the study would be to elaborate on awareness level in the villages regarding COVID-19, challenges posed and strategies or measures adopted by villages to combat these challenges. The UGC also asked the higher education institutes to facilitate a parallel study on the impact of 1918 pandemic or Spanish flu in India. The aim of the later will be to understand how India handled 1918 pandemic and measures India took to boost the economic problems after the pandemic.

Earlier, AICTE had also asked colleges and universities to study the best work done at the village level to combat coronavirus or COVID-19 and suggest measures to accelerate sustainable economic growth.

Each institute will set-up a dedicated research team and submit the study report digitally on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP). The last date of submitting the study is June 30.

“As we fight this pandemic, we require great cooperation, understanding, and adaptability to the situation. Importantly, there is a pressing need to sensitively analyse the impact of the pandemic as well as the role played by communities in the agrarian part of this country,” the UGC said in the official circular.

“The pivotal task in this fight has also been protecting the village community of the nation which hosts millions of habitants in lakhs of villages across the nation,” it added.

With 11,400 new cases, India has reached over 3 lakh cases affected by the coronavirus. Globally, 7,632,377 people have been infected with the virus and at least 425,385 have died.

