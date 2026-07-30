UGC approves 1-year postgraduate programmes in online, ODL mode

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed educational institutions (HEIs) to offer one-year postgraduate programmes through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).
In a fresh circular, the Commission said the decision supersedes its earlier notification issued on July 24, and that under the revised guidelines, universities that are already recognised by the UGC to offer two-year postgraduate programmes through ODL or online mode can now also introduce a one-year postgraduate programme in the same discipline, subject to prescribed conditions.
The UGC said the programme must comply with the provisions of NEP 2020, the relevant UGC regulations, applicable statutory body norms, and the UGC’s Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate Programmes. Institutions will also require approval from their competent academic bodies, such as the Board of Studies, Academic Council or equivalent authority, before introducing the programme.
The Commission has clarified that only those HEIs already recognised to offer the corresponding two-year postgraduate programme through ODL or online mode will be permitted to launch the one-year programme.
As per the notification, admission to the one-year postgraduate programme will be restricted to students who have completed a four-year bachelor’s degree with honours. The UGC has also clarified that entry-level eligibility requirements for professional programmes such as MBA, MCA and PGDM will continue to be governed by the norms prescribed by the respective regulatory bodies.
Further, universities will have to ensure that the curriculum, learning resources, assessment methods, credit framework and all other academic requirements comply with the UGC’s ODL and online education regulations.
The move is aimed at implementing the one-year postgraduate pathway envisaged under NEP 2020, while extending the option to eligible students pursuing higher education through flexible learning modes.