UGC approves 1-year postgraduate programmes in online, ODL mode

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed educational institutions (HEIs) to offer one-year postgraduate programmes through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).

In a fresh circular, the Commission said the decision supersedes its earlier notification issued on July 24, and that under the revised guidelines, universities that are already recognised by the UGC to offer two-year postgraduate programmes through ODL or online mode can now also introduce a one-year postgraduate programme in the same discipline, subject to prescribed conditions.

The UGC said the programme must comply with the provisions of NEP 2020, the relevant UGC regulations, applicable statutory body norms, and the UGC’s Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate Programmes. Institutions will also require approval from their competent academic bodies, such as the Board of Studies, Academic Council or equivalent authority, before introducing the programme.