UGC approves Gondwana University to receive central funds

This makes a college eligible for central assistance from the Government of India or any organisation receiving funds from the Centre.

Gondwana University in Gadchiroli district was on Wednesday declared fit to receive central funds by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said the 12B status will help the university progress speedily.

UGC provides financial assistance to eligible colleges that are declared fit to receive central assistance (UGC grant) under Section 12 (B) of the UGC Act, 1956 as per approved pattern of assistance under various schemes. This makes a college eligible for central assistance from the Government of India or any organisation receiving funds from the Centre.

Gondwana University was established in 2011, and had sent a proposal to the UGC, which has now been accepted by the commission. “The university will receive grant from the Rashtriya Ucchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (a scheme by the central government to elevate status of higher education). Affiliated colleges will also receive grants under different schemes run by RUSA,” Samant said in a statement.

